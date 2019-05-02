



MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Four McKeesport families are without a home after city officials condemned a crumbling apartment building they were living in on Harrison Street.

Neighbors called the city Thursday complaining about bricks falling and the building shifting.

All tenants were evacuated immediately after a building inspector confirmed the building was dangerously unsafe. Tenants were given less than 24 hours to move out.

“At the end of the day, I think you need more time. As far as moving, no one can get all their stuff out in one day,” one tenant said.

Utility companies were on site shutting off gas and electric.

City officials say the landlord will be cited. They believe the building has been unstable for more than a year.

KDKA News talked to a tenant with two small children and a baby on the way. She said she doesn’t know where her family will go from here.

“It’s beyond frustrating. I came home from my doctors appointment today, had a baby appointment, [I was] all happy and excited, and then [I] came home to this,” she said.

The landlord was required by the city to put all of the tenants in a hotel room for one night.

A demolition is planned for the apartment building Friday.