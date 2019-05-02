Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is responding to a shooting in Wilkinsburg.
At approximately 5:20 p.m., county 911 was notified of a shooting at the intersection of Stoner Way and Swissvale Avenue.
First responders found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local trauma center in critical but stable condition.
Homicide detectives are beginning an investigation into the situation.
