PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is responding to a shooting in Wilkinsburg.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., county 911 was notified of a shooting at the intersection of Stoner Way and Swissvale Avenue.

First responders found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local trauma center in critical but stable condition.

Homicide detectives are beginning an investigation into the situation.

