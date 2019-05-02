Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed, assaulted and carjacked overnight in Regent Square.
According to a Pittsburgh Police spokesperson, the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. along East End Avenue while the driver was dropping off an order.
Officials say the driver was walking up to the door of a home when four men confronted him and allegedly assaulted him.
The men then jumped into his car and took off, police say.
The driver did not want medical treatment.
The investigation continues.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.