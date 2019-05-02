



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First it was the discovery of bees discovered inside a woman’s eye, now doctors say they have made another horrific discovery.

Actual video of a spider living and spinning a web inside a man’s ear.

The Sun reports that a man living in northeast China was complaining of a pounding drum-like sound in his left ear that wouldn’t go away.

That’s when doctors say they found a spider living inside his ear, hiding behind a cluster of webs.

Horrific video shows a spider spinning its web inside a man's ear https://t.co/1dQEkAYWDD — The Sun (@TheSun) May 2, 2019

The man also reported some itchiness in his ear when he was sleeping.

Video shows the bean-sized spider about two inches deep inside the man’s ear.

Doctors tell the Dalian Evening News that they were able to flush the spider, and the web out of the man’s ear.

They say the man’s hearing and ear canal were not damaged.