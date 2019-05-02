



MUNHALL (KDKA) — A wanted sex offender was arrested Wednesday after authorities found him in his girlfriend’s Munhall apartment.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Roger Coyne, of Homestead, was accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child in November 2015. He was also accused of breaking the arm of a 2-year-old child he was babysitting in December 2015.

Coyne was found guilty on multiple charges, and as part of his sentencing, he was identified as a Tier 3 offender and carries a lifetime registry as a sexual offender.

On April 15, 2019, Coyne failed to appear for a scheduled hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Coyne’s probation officer contacted Coyne’s girlfriend, 36-year-old Letitia Stark, in April to ask about Coyne’s whereabouts.

Stark allegedly told the probation officer she and Coyne were no longer together and as far as she knew, Coyne had been staying at a homeless shelter in Shadyside.

A few minutes later, however, sheriff’s deputies found video footage that showed Coyne and Stark together at a local Dollar Tree.

The sheriff’s deputies’ investigation led them to a Munhall apartment Wednesday evening.

As deputies arrived at the apartment building on Main Street around 8:30 p.m., they saw Stark getting out of a vehicle.

Deputies spoke to Stark and asked about Coyne’s whereabouts. Stark took the deputies to her apartment, where they found Coyne sleeping on a couch.

Coyne was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bond. He is also being charged with failure to register as a sexual offender.

Stark was also arrested and charged with three counts of conduct related to sex offenders.