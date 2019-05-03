PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for two suspects following a carjacking and assault overnight in Carrick.

A Pittsburgh Police spokesperson says the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Police officers were called to Brownsville Road.

According to officials, the victim was driving around with two acquaintances. When they got to the intersection of Amanda and Birmingham Avenues, the men got out of the vehicle and went into a home.

Investigators say the victim told officers that inside the home the two other men assaulted him, pointed a gun at him, and then stole his money, credit card and car keys.

The two men then allegedly got into the victim’s car and sped off.

The car is described as a 2011 blue-colored Subaru Legacy with the license plate KMC-6718.

The victim refused medical treatment, but officials say his injuries were not significant.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 at 412-488-8326.