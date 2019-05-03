DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot Friday morning inside a vehicle in Duquesne.
The gunfire was first reported just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of Route 837, at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Duquesne Boulevard.
According to initial reports, the man may have suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Allegheny County Police say the victim was found inside a vehicle. The 30-year-old man was conscious at the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
His name and condition haven’t been released.
Duquesne and Allegheny County Police are investigating.
Duquesne Police say, “The preliminary investigation has revealed that although this incident happened in our jurisdiction it is not related to our community.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police.
