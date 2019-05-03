PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A licensed practical nurse is reportedly accused of taking inappropriate photos of more than a dozen elderly nursing home patients.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports 30-year-old Ashley Ann Smith, of Dravosburg, is facing multiple charges, including invasion of privacy, abuse of care and child pornography.
Smith is accused of taking photos of elderly patients who were in “various states of undress” and some patients who were “in need of immediate care and private situations.” Investigators also allegedly found at least one video was of a naked patient who was undergoing a medical procedure.
The Post-Gazette says Smith allegedly sent about 20 photos of 17 patients to the father of her child, who is also a former co-worker.
The photos were sent between May 2017 and August 2018 when Smith was employed as a practical nurse at Kane McKeesport Community Living Center.
Smith was fired.
Two pornographic photos of a 2-year-old girl were also found on Smith’s phone.
