GRAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities in West Virginia and Pennsylvania are searching for a woman in connection to two investigations.
The Greene County Regional Police Department in Graysville, Pa., says Melissa Dawn McCormick is being investigating by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia in connection to a death investigation.
Further details were not released.
McCormick is also wanted by Greene County Regional Police for retail theft.
Anyone who sees McCormick or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Greene County 911 Center at (724) 852-2911 or the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (304) 291-7260.