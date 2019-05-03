  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man who is accused of knocking a woman to the ground and stealing her purse in New Castle.

The incident happened Thursday on South Mill Street near Phillips Street.

According to the New Castle Police Department, a woman was getting out of her car when a man approached her and asked for money.

The woman told police the man then grabbed her purse and, in the process, knocked the woman to the ground. The suspect ran away with the victim’s purse.

William Ratliff (Photo Source: New Castle Police Department/Facebook)

After conducting interviews throughout the neighborhood, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old William Ratliff.

Police executed a search warrant on Ratliff’s apartment and found clothing and other items Ratliff was allegedly wearing during the robbery.

Ratliff was arrested near a South Side residence Friday and taken in for questioning.

Police say Ratliff admitted that he robbed the woman and turned over the purse. Nothing was missing from the purse.

Ratliff was sent to the Lawrence County Jail to await arraignment.

