



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS) — Pittsburgh is among the nation’s filthiest cities, according to a new study.

Twenty-five cities were ranked around the nation and Pittsburgh came in at no. 21.

Quality Logo Products looked at residents personal hygiene to make a determination of which cities rank as the worst and the best.

Miami, New Orleans, Charlotte, Detroit, and New York are in the top 5 cities where people have great personal hygiene.

Among the worst: Pittsburgh, Seattle, Denver, Washington D.C, and San Francisco.

The surveyors looked at how often residents showered or bathed, brushed their teeth, changed their bedsheets, changed their shirts and underwear, clean their homes and wash their hands after using the toilet.

Pittsburghers were among the cities where people bathe the least.

Steel City residents were among the cities where people are MOST likely to wash their hands after using the bathroom. So at least we have that going for us.

Pittsburgh also ranked as one of the cities where people are the least germophobic.