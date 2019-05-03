Comments
PLUM (KDKA) — Crews battled a house fire in Plum on Friday night.
It started just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Unity Center Road and Scott Road.
Plum: 1-alarm house fire near Unity Center Road and Scott Road. Responders are at the scene.
Videos posted by the Unity Volunteer Fire Department show smoke pouring from the home and flames through the roof.
Sources say no people or pets were in the house at the time. The homeowner showed up shortly after the fire broke out.
Further details have not yet been released.
