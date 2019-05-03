  • KDKA TVOn Air

PLUM


PLUM (KDKA) — Crews battled a house fire in Plum on Friday night.

It started just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Unity Center Road and Scott Road.

Videos posted by the Unity Volunteer Fire Department show smoke pouring from the home and flames through the roof.

(Photo Credit: Unity VFD/Facebook)

Sources say no people or pets were in the house at the time. The homeowner showed up shortly after the fire broke out.

Further details have not yet been released.

