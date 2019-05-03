



MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Robert Morris University is showing off its new UPMC Events Center, a state-of-the-art facility that will host games, concerts and more.

The 140,000-square-foot facility seats 5,000 people and will be the new home of the Division I basketball and volleyball teams.

Basketball coach Andy Toole says his players are impressed.

“Their jaws dropped when they walked around and saw their new locker room space, their practice facility that’s connected, the weight room, the coaches’ offices and, of course, you know, the main arena,” Toole said.

He believes the new facility will be invaluable for recruiting because it shows the university’s commitment to athletics.

The building will have a new student recreation and fitness center, but it is also expected to be of great benefit to the Moon Township airport corridor. In addition to sports events, the multi-purpose center will host business meetings and concerts.

Six concerts are already scheduled.

“It has a very nice conference space, the UPMC Health Plan conference center, so it’s going to be a great venue for business meetings, and of course the concerts, it’s going to be a great way to get people to campus to enjoy and discover Robert Morris,” Jonathan Potts, with RMU public relations, said.

The $50 million facility was funded through private donations and corporate sponsorships, meaning there are no tuition costs for students and families.

“It stays off tuition dollars, but it really was truly something that Pittsburgh corporations saw as something really needed in the western part of the city,” said Matt Millet, vice president of development at Robert Morris University.