Filed Under:Microsoft Solitaire, Video Game Hall of Fame, Video Games


ROCHESTER, NY (KDKA) — Several video games will be inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame for the class of 2019 and of the 12 finalists, a fan-favorite such as Microsoft Solitaire is on the list.

“It’s incredible to think that one of the most played video games in the world got its start in 1990 as a way for Microsoft to teach users how to use a mouse,” says Paul Jensen, Studio Manager for Microsoft Casual Games in a statement.

Microsoft Solitaire debuted in 1990 on Windows 3.0. Since then, the game has been distributed on over a billion computers and has become one of the most-played video games of all-time.

Also on the list for the 2019 Video Game Hall of Fame class is another long-time fan favorite, Super Mario Kart.

