



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least four vehicles were damaged when a massive tree came crashing down overnight in Squirrel Hill.

The tree blocked part of Shady Avenue, between Northumberland Street and Aylesboro Avenue.

It also brought down power lines.

Neighbors who KDKA’s Amy Wadas has talked to say it was storming in the area Thursday night, and they believe that’s what brought down the tree.

Tree trimmers were brought in early this morning with their chainsaws and heavy equipment to cut it apart and clear the road.

They found a beehive inside, complicating the process.

Apparently, there was a beehive inside this big tree and now the 🐝🐝🐝 aren’t too happy to be disturbed!!! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/b6kT2wbcgw — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) May 3, 2019

The extent of the damage to the cars is still unknown.

But Duquesne Light crews were also on the scene working to restore power to four homes. Officials say that could take a few hours.

