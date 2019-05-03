



STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Stowe Township crossing guard is fearful that a man who robbed her may strike again.

Becca Schmidt is the crossing guard on Broadway Avenue, and she never feared anything like this would happen.

“I don’t feel safe anywhere anymore because it was literally the middle of the day in broad daylight with people around me, and he just did that,” she said.

It all started midday Wednesday when Schmidt went to purchase a phone at Boost Mobile.

Surveillance video shows her sitting in a chair. A short time later, two men walk in. One man, identified as 32-year-old Carlo Daugherty, looks around and pays attention to Schmidt. He even hangs around outside after leaving the store.

“He has a record and he’s out on bail, and I don’t understand why that’s happened,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says Daugherty followed her while she withdrew $300 from her ATM to pay the rent. It was a lot of money for her.

Then Daugherty asked her for bus fare.

“I was going to give it to him because I just got paid, and when I was getting my pocketbook out of my bag, he reached into my bag and took my rent money and my envelope that I got from the bank with my $300 in it and took off,” Schmidt said.

Police surveillance shows Daugherty walking down the street moments before the robbery.

Stowe Township Police Chief Matthew Preininger says they are concerned with Daugherty out on the streets.

“We’re doing what we can to try to locate this individual,” he said.

A warrant is out for Daugherty’s arrest. Anyone who sees him is asked to call police.

“I really need him to turn himself in so I can sleep at night and that I can feel safe walking around my streets again,” Schmidt said.

Police believe Daugherty may have left the area, and they are following up on leads.