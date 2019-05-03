Comments
LANCASTER COUNTY (KDKA) — A tractor trailer accident on the Turnpike Thursday morning killed 27-year-old Andrew Darling of Latrobe.
According to state police, at approximately 10:08 a.m., the truck was traveling eastbound near West Cocalico Township in Lancaster County when it exited the roadway, hit a few trees and traveled down an embankment.
Police do not know the reason for the accident.
Darling suffered major injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s office.