LANCASTER COUNTY (KDKA) — A tractor trailer accident on the Turnpike Thursday morning killed 27-year-old Andrew Darling of Latrobe.

According to state police, at approximately 10:08 a.m., the truck was traveling eastbound near West Cocalico Township in Lancaster County when it exited the roadway, hit a few trees and traveled down an embankment.

Police do not know the reason for the accident.

Darling suffered major injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s office.

