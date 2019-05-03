  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beltzhoover, Local TV, Natalie Thomas, Pittsburgh News, Ryan Loew, Unified Positive Effect Community Garden


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ryan Loew from Public Source won an Emmy for sharing the story of Natalie Thomas and the Unified Positive Effect Community Garden.

The garden is located at the corner of Climax Street and Estella Avenue in Beltzhoover. Thomas turned an area of overgrown weeds into a place of peace and unity in the community.

“It brought me joy that I found that myself that I like,” Thomas said. “Not only that, [it’s] one of two recreational centers about a block away from us, and the children to and from the center came and started nurturing the garden themselves, too. I looked around and said ‘wow, is this a positive effect that here’s a change that’s going on?'”

Thomas also says that since starting the garden in 2011 she’s noticed a reduction of crime on the block.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s