PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ryan Loew from Public Source won an Emmy for sharing the story of Natalie Thomas and the Unified Positive Effect Community Garden.
The garden is located at the corner of Climax Street and Estella Avenue in Beltzhoover. Thomas turned an area of overgrown weeds into a place of peace and unity in the community.
“It brought me joy that I found that myself that I like,” Thomas said. “Not only that, [it’s] one of two recreational centers about a block away from us, and the children to and from the center came and started nurturing the garden themselves, too. I looked around and said ‘wow, is this a positive effect that here’s a change that’s going on?'”
Thomas also says that since starting the garden in 2011 she’s noticed a reduction of crime on the block.