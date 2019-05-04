  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crime has significantly decreased during the first portion of 2019.

In an analysis released by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Crime Analysis Unit, overall crime rates decreased by 7% compared to the same time last year.

Violent crime was down even more, dropping 16% during the first quarter of 2019.

“These first quarter numbers are encouraging and they are the result of the hard work our officers and detectives put in daily,” Police Chief Scott Schubert said. “But we recognize that work remains. We will continue in our commitment to community and relations-based police work with the ultimate goal of eliminating all crime.”

Photo Credit: (Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

Compared to the past five years, overall crime in the city of Pittsburgh during the first part of 2019 is down 12%. Violent crime is down 29% over five years, according to the city.

“A number of factors contribute to these positive trends, including the use of technology such as security cameras and the expansion of the ShotSpotter system,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “But these improved numbers would not be possible without the work of Chief Schubert, his Command Staff and every officer who has embraced community police work. Pittsburgh is a great city. We are determined to make it great for everyone who lives, works and visits here.”

