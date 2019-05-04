



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Although the sun will not be the main event of the day Saturday, temperatures will remain seasonable throughout the overcast day on Saturday.

Saturday morning began with pockets of mild fog across the region with visibility of five to eight miles. Much of the fog will dissipate by early morning, giving way to mainly overcast skies.

The sun will struggle to make an appearance Saturday as skies will remain mostly overcast.

Temperatures began the day in the mid to upper-60’s. Downtown Pittsburgh started the day at 57 degrees.

Although overcast skies are the theme of Saturday, rain is not part of the schedule. Most of the region will remain relatively dry over the course of Saturday. Residents south of I-70 have the best chance of seeing pockets of rain.

The next time Pittsburgh will see rain is overnight and into the morning Sunday. Rain showers are forecasted to taper off around the lunch hour Sunday.

For the thousands of runners and spectators flocking to downtown Pittsburgh for the Pittsburgh Marathon, expect to see some chilly rain throughout the morning.

Temperatures at 7 a.m. are forecasted to be in the low 50’s and climb to 59 degrees by 11 a.m.

Expect steady rain through the morning through about 9 a.m. before showers start to run off.

Clouds and rain alike are forecasted to move out of the western Pennsylvania region for the beginning of the work week on Monday.

The only day this week where a chance of rain is not present is Monday, where temperatures will reach a seasonable high of 71 degrees.

There is a chance of rain for the remainder of the upcoming week with temperatures climbing to the mid-70’s by mid-week.

