



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) — Tyson Foods has significantly expanded a recall of its chicken strips over concerns that some might be contaminated with pieces of metal, federal food safety officials said Friday.

The recall, which was initially issued in March, now affects more than 11.8 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that were shipped nationwide, up from more than 69,000 pounds. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the additional recall in a statement on Saturday.

The expansion comes after three of six people who complained about finding pieces of metal in certain Tyson products also said they suffered an injury in their mouth, the agency said.

The products now being recalled were produced from October through March 8, and they have “use by” dates of October 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020.

Each of the recalled products have establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the package.

Products included in the recall:

Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips in 25-ounce and 40-ounce bags

Tyson fully cooked Buffalo-style chicken strips in 25-ounce and 40-ounce bags

Tyson fully cooked honey BBQ flavored chicken strips in 25-ounce bags

Best Choice Buffalo-style chicken strips in 20-ounce bags

Great Value fully cooked chicken strips in 25-ounce bags

Food Lion crispy chicken strips in 25-ounce bags

Investigators discovered the issue after receiving two consumer complaints about extraneous materials in chicken strip products.

Now officials say it “is now aware of six complaints during this time frame involving similar pieces of metal.”

Three of the complainants alleged they had an oral injury.

Consumers are urged to throw away or return products that might be affected and not to consume them.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call Tyson Foods at 866-886-8456.

Click here to view all the labels of products affected, as well as a full chart of the recall.

