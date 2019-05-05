Comments
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A child was killed after he fell and was run over by a vehicle in Warren County.
State police say that the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, 33-year-old Justin Edward Sweitzer of Tidioute, Pa., was “playing” with the victim by speeding up while the seven-year-old child was trying to open the door.
The accident occurred on Saturday at approximately 6 p.m. as the vehicle was leaving the Tidioute Scenic Overlook.
According to police, the unidentified victim, also from Tidioute, Pa. was taken to Warren General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
State police continue to investigate the accident and have not yet released if charges would be filed or if foul play was involved.