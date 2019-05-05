PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 32-year-old Jeremiah White is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering welfare of children, making terroristic threats and strangulation after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend down the stairs early Sunday morning in Beechview.

According to the criminal complaint, the police had already responded to a domestic dispute earlier Saturday evening, but it was just an argument and neither party was injured.

Officers say that following that dispute, White and his girlfriend began arguing and she tried to flee down the steps to leave the home while carrying their 3-month-old child and White shoved her down the stairs.

When she tried to leave through the front door, White stopped her and repeatedly punched her in the face.

He then tried to strangle her and allegedly stepped on the child’s head.

She managed to get free and White fled the scene.

Their child was transported to Children’s Hospital.

A warrant is out for White’s arrest. Police believe he could possibly be at his father’s house on Jackson Avenue in Bellevue.

