  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Red Line
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beechview, Domestic Dispute, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 32-year-old Jeremiah White is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering welfare of children, making terroristic threats and strangulation after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend down the stairs early Sunday morning in Beechview.

According to the criminal complaint, the police had already responded to a domestic dispute earlier Saturday evening, but it was just an argument and neither party was injured.

Officers say that following that dispute, White and his girlfriend began arguing and she tried to flee down the steps to leave the home while carrying their 3-month-old child and White shoved her down the stairs.

When she tried to leave through the front door, White stopped her and repeatedly punched her in the face.

He then tried to strangle her and allegedly stepped on the child’s head.

She managed to get free and White fled the scene.

Their child was transported to Children’s Hospital.

A warrant is out for White’s arrest. Police believe he could possibly be at his father’s house on Jackson Avenue in Bellevue.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s