PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman from Shaler ran the Pittsburgh Marathon dressed as a pierogi in order to break a world record.
According to TribLive, 39-year-old Amanda Webb will tackle the 26.2 mile running feat dawned in a pierogi costume with the hopes of taking home the Guinness Book of World Records title of the fastest woman to run a marathon dressed as an ethnic entree.
Currently, no one holds the record, but Webb will need to complete the race in under four hours to win the title.
TribLive reports that Webb is no rookie at marathons, with more than 100 races under her belt.
Following the race, Webb will need to submit an evidence package to Guinness in order for officials to decide whether she successfully set the records. It will take up to 15 weeks for the results to come back.