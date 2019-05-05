WATCH LIVE:Click To Watch A Live Stream Of The Pittsburgh Marathon Finish Line
Filed Under:Amanda Webb, Guinness Book of World Records, Local TV, pierogi, Pittsburgh Marathon, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman from Shaler ran the Pittsburgh Marathon dressed as a pierogi in order to break a world record.

According to TribLive, 39-year-old Amanda Webb will tackle the 26.2 mile running feat dawned in a pierogi costume with the hopes of taking home the Guinness Book of World Records title of the fastest woman to run a marathon dressed as an ethnic entree.

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

RELATED STORIES:

Currently, no one holds the record, but Webb will need to complete the race in under four hours to win the title.

TribLive reports that Webb is no rookie at marathons, with more than 100 races under her belt.

Following the race, Webb will need to submit an evidence package to Guinness in order for officials to decide whether she successfully set the records. It will take up to 15 weeks for the results to come back.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s