



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While many were still in bed Sunday morning, thousands were up early to push themselves to the brink.

From elite runners to weekend warriors, the Pittsburgh Marathon puts the sport into the spotlight.

“The whole weekend is about running,” said Kim Mangan. “It doesn’t matter. It could be a toddler trot, a dog walk, a family run. It’s just a great neighborhood event.”

Some did the race via handcycle. Others got a boost from the Steel City Greyhounds when they were about eight miles from the finish line.

“They will run a block with the greyhound and then hand it back off to us, and as you know, it is mile 18 and people aren’t feeling real spry right about this time of the marathon, so it really picks those people’s spirits up,” said David Anderson of Steel city Greyhounds.

Whether decked out in a kilt, or more traditional running attire, some racing for their own health, others putting something extra on the line and ran to remember others.

“I am carrying an 11-pound weight vest in honor of the 11 people killed in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in October,” said Matt Scoletti.

Every step of the way, thousands of people were there to push them along. Regardless of their time or finishing position, the people of Pittsburgh wanted the runners to know that it takes more than a little rain to dampen the spirits of this city.

“We welcome them,” said Pittsburgh Marathon volunteer Natisha Washington. “We cheer them on, try to motivate them to get through the rest of the race.”