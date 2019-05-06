PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two teachers from Allegheny and Butler counties are finalists for the 2020 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year honor.
Among the 12 finalists are Joseph Welch, who teaches social studies at North Hills Middle School, and Paolo Tolomeo, who teaches 4th grade at Haine Elementary School in the Seneca Valley School District.
Matthew Binder, a science teacher at Hempfield Senior High School in Lancaster County, was also named a finalist.
The other nine finalists are from Montgomery, York, Lackawanna, Bucks, Northumberland, Bradford and Schuylkill counties.
Nominations for the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year are submitted by students, parents, peers and community members.
The winner will be announced in December at the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s annual professional development conference for educators.
The Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year will be the state’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year honor.