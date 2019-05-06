Filed Under:Allegheny County, Butler County, Hempfield School District, Local TV, North Hills School District, Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, Pittsburgh News, Seneca Valley School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two teachers from Allegheny and Butler counties are finalists for the 2020 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year honor.

Among the 12 finalists are Joseph Welch, who teaches social studies at North Hills Middle School, and Paolo Tolomeo, who teaches 4th grade at Haine Elementary School in the Seneca Valley School District.

Matthew Binder, a science teacher at Hempfield Senior High School in Lancaster County, was also named a finalist.

The other nine finalists are from Montgomery, York, Lackawanna, Bucks, Northumberland, Bradford and Schuylkill counties.

Nominations for the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year are submitted by students, parents, peers and community members.

The winner will be announced in December at the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s annual professional development conference for educators.

The Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year will be the state’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year honor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s