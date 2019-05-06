



CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – Authorities are working to track down a man who allegedly robbed a Dollar Bank in Castle Shannon.

The FBI in Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office are working with the Allegheny County Police Department and the Castle Shannon Police Department to identify the man that robbed the bank in April.

The Castle Shannon Police Department said that an unidentified black male robbed a Dollar Bank located on Castle Shannon Boulevard on April 29 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Investigators were able to determine that the male walked towards the bank after riding a light rail transit train to the area. Surveillance cameras from the Port Authority and the community showed the suspect got off the transit system at the Arlington stop on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard.

Police say he loitered in the area for a few minutes before running into the bank.

The suspect then jumped the counter, took money from a drawer and then fled the scene on foot.

The male was described as wearing a dark hoodie and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI in Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000 or Castle Shannon Police by dialing 911.