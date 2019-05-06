MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS Local) — Police say they are trying to track down a man who walked into a Costco store, loaded his cart with 24 bottles of Hennessy liquor and walked out.
The suspect, who was last seen wearing a white ball cap and a dark jacket and pants, also took a Lorex security system, investigators said.
Surveillance cameras recorded Friday’s theft in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
The items are valued at $1,541.75, WITI reported.
Police said the suspect got away in a 2018 Dodge Caravan with Minnesota plates. The license plate read BEN-904.