Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Beaver County man has pleaded guilty to creating and distributing child pornography.
The Department of Justice announced Monday that 25-year-old Randolph Guy Gum, formerly of Rochester, Pa., pleaded guilty to three counts.
Officials say in 2014, Gum either employed, used, persuaded, induced, entice or coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct so he could photograph and film the minor.
Gum then knowingly distributed the photos and videos over the internet in 2015.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29.