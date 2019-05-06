Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Someone in Allegheny County just got $100,000 richer.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket for the May 4 drawing was sold in Allegheny County.
The ticket worth $100,000 matched four of the five white balls drawn, 06-16-23-30-61, and the red Powerball, 02.
The owner of the ticket doubled their earnings by purchasing the $1 Power Play option.
A $500 cash bonus will be given to the Giant Eagle on Walsh Road in Crafton for selling the winning ticket.
A lottery winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
To check your tickets, visit the Powerball website.