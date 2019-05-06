  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Someone in Allegheny County just got $100,000 richer.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket for the May 4 drawing was sold in Allegheny County.

The ticket worth $100,000 matched four of the five white balls drawn, 06-16-23-30-61, and the red Powerball, 02.

The owner of the ticket doubled their earnings by purchasing the $1 Power Play option.

A $500 cash bonus will be given to the Giant Eagle on Walsh Road in Crafton for selling the winning ticket.

A lottery winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

To check your tickets, visit the Powerball website.

