  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beaver County, Hopewell Township, Local TV, Missing Man, Pittsburgh News


HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County are searching for a missing 90-year-old man.

The Hopewell Township Police Department says William Palumbo is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

William Palumbo (Photo Courtesy: Hopewell Township Police Department)

Palumbo was driving a black four-door 2013 Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate reading JBR-5713. The vehicle has military stickers on the rear side windows.

The vehicle was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the Eat N Park on Steubenville Pike in Robinson.

This vehicle is similar to the vehicle Palumbo is believed to be driving. (Photo Courtesy: Hopewell Township Police Department)

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information on Palumbo’s whereabouts is asked to call Hopewell Police at (724) 378-0557 or call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s