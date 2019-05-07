Comments
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County are searching for a missing 90-year-old man.
The Hopewell Township Police Department says William Palumbo is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Palumbo was driving a black four-door 2013 Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate reading JBR-5713. The vehicle has military stickers on the rear side windows.
The vehicle was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the Eat N Park on Steubenville Pike in Robinson.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information on Palumbo’s whereabouts is asked to call Hopewell Police at (724) 378-0557 or call 911.