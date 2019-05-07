Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Jackie Evancho is returning to perform in her hometown at the end of the month.
Evancho rose to fame when she placed second on “America’s Got Talent” at age 10.
Since then, Evancho has performed for Pope Francis during his visit to the United States and performed the national anthem at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Evancho, now 19, is performing across the country to promote her new album, “The Debut.”
Her tour will bring her to the Byham Theater in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday, May 31.
Tickets are available online at trustarts.org or by phone at (412) 456-6666.