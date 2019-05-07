PITTSBSURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster is recognized as a future superstar in the NFL, and now, he will be working to help build the game overseas.
NFL UK announced the NFL Academy’s “Squad” Tuesday afternoon that includes the Steelers wideout. JuJu joins Jerry Rice, Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Mahomes, Jay Ajayi and Efe Obada as league representatives for the program.
“Introducing… your #NFLAcademy squad. @EfeObadaUK @obj @TeamJuJu @PatrickMahomes @JayTrain @JerryRice #squaaa”
NFL Academy partners with local colleges in England to create an opportunity for people in the country to learn more about American Football and to give athletes the chance to develop skills for the game.
The program is not limited to just creating football players, as NFL Academy is branded as a character development program, which gives students tools for success in any career path after participating.
NFL Academy selects 80 students a year ages 16-18 for the program.