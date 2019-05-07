



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman from Pitcairn has filed a federal lawsuit against Ohio Township and a former police officer who worked there.

In the lawsuit, Michelle Benninger says in August 2017, former officer Dominic DeJulio pulled her over at a sobriety checkpoint in Emsworth and then charged her DUI.

According to the lawsuit, after she appeared in court, DeJulio allegedly began sending her nude photos of himself along with lewd text messages.

Benninger, in the lawsuit, says she suffered emotional distress as a result of the incidents, as well as physical and emotional trauma. The suit also blames the township for not properly training or supervising DeJulio.

He was suspended from the force and later resigned.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that they reached out of the former Ohio Township Police chief, but he declined to comment.

The DUI case against Benninger was eventually withdrawn by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

