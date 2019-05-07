  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday’s weather is going to be very similar to what the area saw on Monday.

A cold front dropping in from the north brings a slight chance of rain, but most data shows little to no rain across Western Pennsylvania. The area will only see about a 20% chance of rain.

The high today will be in the mid-to-low 70s, similar to Monday with plenty of sunshine.

Later on in the week, a chance of rain will increase slightly through Thursday. Passing showers will be around in the morning but stronger storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Small hail and gusty winds should be expected from these storms. The severe weather chance is low at this time and the area is not included under the SPC severe weather outlook.

Highs throughout the week will be in the 70s and 80s.

