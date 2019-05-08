  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Workers from Canada protesting a protracted labor dispute at a smelter in Quebec have come to western Pennsylvania to deliver their message to shareholders at Alcoa’s annual meeting in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that about 150 Aluminerie de Bécancour Inc. smelter workers bused from Quebec gathered Wednesday at the United Steelworkers headquarters. Blowing noisemakers, the workers then marched to the hotel hosting the aluminum giant’s meeting.

Union member Daniel Mallette said they wanted to protest what he called an “immoral lockout.”

In December, Alcoa announced that it would cut production by half at the smelter’s last remaining production line. An Alcoa representative says the company has negotiated in good faith but the smelter “must make fundamental changes for its long-term viability, productivity and global competitiveness.”

