PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A national group wants to connect trails created along corridors that used to be railroad tracks, including some in the Pittsburgh area.
The “Great American Rail-Trail” is a vision for a 3,700 mile trail from Washington D.C. to the Pacific Ocean.
The route would include the Great Allegheny Passage from Cumberland, Md., to Pittsburgh, the Three Rivers Heritage Trail in the city, the Montour Trail and the Panhandle Trail in Washington County.
The group Friends of the Riverfront says it will work with its partners to complete a missing link between Station Square and the Montour Trail.