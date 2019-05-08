Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are turning to the public for help with locating a missing teenager.
Pittsburgh Police posted to Facebook asking the public for help in locating 19-year-old Lucas Morgan, of Forest Hills.
Morgan was last seen on the campus of the Community College of Allegehny County on Tuesday.
He is desribed as 5-feet 7-inches tall, 135 pounds and has a fade haircut. Morgan was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and green and gold tennis shoes.
Police say Morgan may be in the Garfield area.
Anyone with informtion on Morgan’s whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons Detectives at 412-323-7141.