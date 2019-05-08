GLASSPORT (KDKA) — A man allegedly helped a Kentucky teen he met on Instagram remove her ankle monitor and brought her back to his Glassport home.

A police department in Kentucky reached out to Glassport Borough Police on May 2 regarding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said they believed the girl was with 46-year-old Rory Shelton, of Glassport.

According to Allegheny County Police, Shelton met the teenager on Instagram and the two developed a relationship. Shelton allegedly drove to Kentucky to meet the girl and helped her remove her court-mandated ankle monitor. Shelton and the girl then returned to Glassport.

Glassport Police conducted an investigation and determined the teenager was in Shelton’s apartment.

The girl was taken into custody and sent to a local hospital to be treated. She was medically cleared and will be transported back to Kentucky.

Shelton was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including interference with the custody of children and obstructing administration of law.