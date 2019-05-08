Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — EMS workers jumped into action this morning when a tiny duckling needed to be reunited with his family.
The duckling fell into a storm drain early Wednesday morning near a furniture store in the city’s West End, and the mother duck was pacing back and forth, attracting attention that set the rescue in motion.
Pittsburgh EMS workers jumped into action, retrieving the little duck from the drain, about three grates away from the Pittsburgh Police station in the West End.
The workers then took the duckling down to Saw Mill Run.
The baby took it from there, frantically swimming over to his family for a happy reunion with his mother and brothers and sisters.