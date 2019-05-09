Filed Under:East Liberty, Home Depot, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Retail Theft


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man stole almost $1,000 worth of lawn care equipment Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Home Depot in East Liberty around 1:45 p.m.

Police say loss prevention officers stopped 61-year-old Bruce Hubbard, of New Kensington, after he walked out of the store without paying for his items.

Bruce Hubbard (Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 5/Facebook)

Hubbard had allegedly tried to take a lawnmower, a chainsaw and a leaf blower.

According to police, Hubbard had been arrested for retail theft multiple times in the past.

Hubbard was placed under arrest and charged with one felony count of retail theft.

