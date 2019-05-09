



ERIE (KDKA) — Erie’s massive popular motorcycle rally known as the Roar on the Shore is moving out of downtown.

Erie News Now reports that the move was made after a dispute between the City of Erie and ROTS event organizers.

Instead of being in downtown Erie, the rally will now be moved to the Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania.

Roar on the Shore annually attracts more than 150-thousand visitors and tens of thousands of bikers every July.

2019 will mark the event’s 13th year in Erie.

Organizers say the event pumps millions of dollars into the local economy, and raises more than $900-thousand for local charities.

The move was reportedly made after Erie officials and ROTS organizers couldn’t come up with terms of reimbursement of city expenses for police overtime and other services.

Roar on the Shore will be held July 17 – 21.