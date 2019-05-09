  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Do you believe in Bigfoot?

Well, a lot of Pennsylvanians certainly do.

Travel Channel conducted research for a new show “In Search Of Monsters” gathered data from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization and found that Pennsylvania is the third best place for Sasquatch hunters to find the creature.

During their research, they found over 23,000 sightings in the United States and then determined the top eight states where Bigfoot could possibly be spotted.

Pennsylvania ranked third with 1,340 sightings.

Ahead of Pennsylvania was California with 1,697 and the best is Washington with 2,032 sightings.

The new series “In Search Of Monsters” airs on Travel Channel Wednesday at 9:00 p.m.

  1. Bryan Busch says:
    May 9, 2019 at 2:05 PM

    That number will go way up if they make recreational marijuana legal in PA. We might even get to #1.

