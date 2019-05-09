CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — Wednesday afternoon at approximately 12:10 p.m. Castle Shannon Police responded to a call of an intoxicated man with a knife allegedly holding a Terminix employee against his will inside the apartment.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to an apartment building on Hoodridge Drive in Castle Shannon and when they arrived they located Alexander Savchuk in the kitchen blocking the door and not allowing the Terminix employee to leave his residence.

The police gave Savchuk several verbal warnings to which he did not comply and they then subdued him using physical force and placed him in handcuffs.

The police then interviewed the Terminix employee who told them he was hired to spray for cockroaches in the apartment and at some point Savchuk became irate, cornered him and punched him in the arm. Also according to the employee, Savchuk grabbed a plate and frying pan and smashed them on ground before grabbing a knife and thrusting it toward him. The employee said Savchuk was yelling at him in broken English, and he called 911 in fear for his life.

Officers were unsure if Savchuk was intoxicated or having a medical episode, which led to him being transported to St. Clair Hospital, where it was determined through a Russian translator he was not injured and refusing treatment. He was then transported to the Castle Shannon Police Department, according to the criminal complain.

From there he was transported to Allegheny County Jail and during transport he headbutted an officer in the chest and again had to be subdued.