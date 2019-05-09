PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the midst of multiple injuries to the pitching staff, the Pirates are making the call to AAA Indianapolis for some help.
The Bucs are on the road for an 11-game swing against St. Louis, Arizona and San Diego. Pitchers Clay Holmes And Montana DuRapau are joining the major league club for the trip.
“ROSTER MOVE: We have selected the contract of RHP Montana DuRapau from AAA Indy and recalled RHP Clay Holmes from Triple-A.
DuRapau, who has no previous big league experience, will wear uniform No. 64. Holmes will wear No. 52. LHP Tyler Lyons has been designated for assignment.”
Holmes has been up with the Pirates in stints before, including his major league debut last season. The 26-year-old has a 6.32 ERA (15 2/3 innings) in AAA Indianapolis this season as a bullpen pitcher.
Meanwhile, 27-year-old Montana DuRapau has never played in the majors to this point. He has started the season strong with the Indians, posting a 0.63 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings.
Last year, DuRapau was suspended 50 games by the MLB Commissioner’s Office for violating the league’s drug policies.
The Pirates start a four-game series against the Cardinals Thursday night at 7:45 p.m.