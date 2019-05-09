PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the midst of multiple injuries to the pitching staff, the Pirates are making the call to AAA Indianapolis for some help.

The Bucs are on the road for an 11-game swing against St. Louis, Arizona and San Diego. Pitchers Clay Holmes And Montana DuRapau are joining the major league club for the trip.

ROSTER MOVE: We have selected the contract of RHP Montana DuRapau from AAA Indy and recalled RHP Clay Holmes from Triple-A.

DuRapau, who has no previous big league experience, will wear uniform No. 64.

Holmes will wear No. 52. LHP Tyler Lyons has been designated for assignment. — Pirates (@Pirates) May 9, 2019

Holmes has been up with the Pirates in stints before, including his major league debut last season. The 26-year-old has a 6.32 ERA (15 2/3 innings) in AAA Indianapolis this season as a bullpen pitcher.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Montana DuRapau has never played in the majors to this point. He has started the season strong with the Indians, posting a 0.63 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings.

Last year, DuRapau was suspended 50 games by the MLB Commissioner’s Office for violating the league’s drug policies.

The Pirates start a four-game series against the Cardinals Thursday night at 7:45 p.m.