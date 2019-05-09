Comments
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Scott Township Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of stealing someone’s purse.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Shop ‘n Save at Raceway Plaza.
According to police, the suspect snatched an 84-year-old’s purse, then ran onto Greentree Road towards the train tracks and Ducky’s Car Wash.
Surveillance photos show the white male suspect was wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball hat, and he was carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 or contact Scott Township Police at (412) 276-7725 ext. 242. Tips can be made anonymously.