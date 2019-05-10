



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf proclaimed May 23 as “1-4-3 Day” in Pennsylvania in honor of Fred Rogers’ favorite number and issued a challenge to Pennsylvanians to show neighbors more kindness to one another.

“I am proclaiming the 143rd day of the year as ‘1-4-3 Day’ to encourage acts of kindness and honor Fred Rogers, who served as an inspiration to millions of Pennsylvanians and people around the world,” said Gov. Wolf. “We know Pennsylvanians are grateful for and do good deeds for their neighbors every day. It’s one aspect that makes our commonwealth such a great place to live, work and to visit. 1-4-3 Day is a recognition and celebration of those collective efforts, and we hope it inspires even more acts of kindness.”

Mr. Rodgers regularly used 1-4-3 as a way to say “I love you” throughout his life and on his television show Mister Rogers Neighborhood.

His reference was to the number of letters in each word: 1-4-3.

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year.

The state will also launch a page on their website home to a “Kindness Generator” at pa.gov/143-day to provide inspiration for the day. The page will also tally good deeds and kind gestures Pennsylvanians do through the day and residents are urged to use #143DayInPA on social media to spread the movement.

“A good deed could be as simple as holding a door open for a few extra people, bringing an extra cup of coffee for a co-worker, or offering your seat on the train,” said Carrie Fisher Lepore, Deputy Secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “1-4-3 Day is taking time to share some extra gratitude for the people in our lives and celebrate the little things we do for one another every day.”