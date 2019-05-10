Comments
CHESWICK (KDKA) — Emergency responders have been sent to the scene of a crash involving a train and a truck in Cheswick.
It was reported just before 4 p.m.
Allegheny County officials say it happened on Pittsburgh Street between Cheswick Avenue and Blockdale Street.
Emergency responders are at the scene.
It’s unknown if anyone was injured.
Further details have not yet been released.
