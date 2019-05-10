  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Want to be a part of a water balloon battle with JuJu?

Well you now have your chance Saturday in Oakdale. Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster sent out an open invite to the event on Twitter.

“NEED EVERYONE OUT TO MY FIRST ANNUAL PITTSBURGH WATER BALLOON FIGHT! TOMORROW!”

According to his twitter, the event will take place at Donaldson Park in Oakdale starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event is scheduled to last for three hours, with free food, drinks and a live DJ.

JuJu has also encouraged anyone attending to bring water toys for the fight.

