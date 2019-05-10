PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area mother of six who lost all three of her sons to gun violence is sharing her story, hoping to help other grieving parents.

It’s been 18 years since Lueana Coward’s firstborn son, Harry, was shot and killed at a cookout. His murder is still unsolved.

“Eighteen years ago [on] Friday before Mother’s Day, my son left out and he never came back. My son was left in the darkest part of that yard and he was shot 10 times,” Coward said.

Four years later, her second-born son, James Jones, was shot in the back with a shotgun on the North Side. He died at Allegheny General. In 2012, Coward’s third son, Don Jones, was killed on the same street where his oldest brother died.

“Here I stood on 2012, April 16, and I look down and 11 years ago I was on that corner,” Coward said.

Only one of Coward’s sons’ murders have been solved, and she isn’t holding out hope that the other two will have justice.

Through her pain, she has found empowerment and a way to give back to other grieving mothers. Coward finds her strength through sharing her story and serving as a reminder that nobody has to struggle alone.

“Talk about your hurt, you know, or maybe… you might give out, but never give up, never. If my experience can help another mother to lift her head up and take another step towards wanting to live again, no matter how dark it gets, no matter what happens in our life, somehow we can make it through,” she said.

An independent film about Coward’s life and her sons will premiere in West Mifflin on May 25.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 11 at A Touch of Heaven Hair Boutique at 1701 Texas Avenue. All proceeds will go towards Coward’s Relief Fund, an organization helping grieving families.